During Impact Wrestling’s ‘Citrus Brawl’ TV tapings from Kissimmee, Florida this past weekend, the Impact World Tag Team Title match for Slammiversary was announced.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) came out to the Impact zone and revealed that they will be challenging The Briscoes for the belts at Slammiversary on June 19, 2022. Fans in attendance noted that The Good Brothers ran down Mark and Jay Briscoe’s achievements, showing a video of the top 10 things they’ve done in Impact.

The Briscoes retaliated with some strong words of their own, leading to a brawl between both teams as they retreated up the ramp.

The Briscoes won the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles at Under Siege earlier this month when they beat Violent By Design. The former champs will get their opportunity at redemption when they get a rematch for the belts on this week’s Impact.

You can see the updated card for Impact Slammiversary below:

*Impact Wrestling Championship

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship

The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers

*Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. TBD

*Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts Championship

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

