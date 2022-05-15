Impact Wrestling held another round of TV tapings from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

As noted, Aces & Eights members Wes Brisco and Garett Bischoff made their return to Impact in a match against Honor No More’s Vincent and Kenny King.

Below are the full results, courtesy of PWInsider:

BTI:

Crazy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.

Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian.

Special Challenge Match:

Rich Swann defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.

The Good Brothers come out and mention they are getting the Impact World Tag Title Shot at Slammiversary vs The Briscoes. They mentioned how they have done it all and all over the world. They run down the Briscoes’ “accomplishments” and show a Top 10 things the Good Brothers did in IMPACT wrestling video 6-2 are them defeating the Briscoes at Multiverse of Matches in April. They go to 1 and the Briscoes music hits and come to the ring and confront them. The Briscoes mention how they are in the grind daily while Anderson and Gallows are just pampered. It leads to a brawl between both teams before The Good Brothers retreat up the ramp.

Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood with Madison Rayne. Post-match, The Influence double team Rosemary. Taya Valkyrie comes out to assist. Once they drive off the Knockouts Tag Champions, the two have a long stare down but Rosemary isn’t ready to embrace her returning friend and walks off.

Steve Maclin defeated PCO during the match PCO busted both his mouth and head open and was a bloody mess. He went to steamroll into the stairs, Maclin moved and it appeared PCO either dislocated his shoulder or clavicle. He pulled down his top and you could see it popping out. Wild to see.

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Eddie Edwards defeated Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machineguns. This was AWESOME. Post-match, Honor No More continue to beat them down and brought out a chair as Heath hit the ring. they went after Heath’s knee as they did to Rhino previously. Kenny King & Vincent come down to make it 5 on 4.

Violent By Design defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Briscoes after Eric Young pinned Mark Briscoe.

Chris Bey defeated Raj Singh with Shera

Savannah Evans & Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim.

Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey.

Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha with Gisele Shaw.

Vincent & Kenny King with Eddie Edwards defeated the returning Aces & Eights, Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco, with D-Lo Brown. Post-match, Kenny King, Vincent & Eddie Edwards surround D’Lo. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett come back down but Chris Sabin, Kazarian, and Alex Shelley come down to even the odds, hitting their finishers on Taven, Bennett, and Edwards before sending them retreating up the ramp.

Contract signing for Impact World Title match at Slammiversary:

Scott D’Amore comes out to mention how important this match is to the history of Impact but also to him. These are two men he not only has called friends but family in this business. They both talked about their histories with Impact and Josh says how he started just like all the fans here and looked up to Showtime Eric Young and he would be disappointed in what he became. Eventually, the table was flipped an altercation between the two ensued. Violent by Design disassembled the ring, choking out Alexander, followed by Young giving him 2 piledrivers on the exposed wood. The Lights went out, and Sami Callihan appeared and chased them off, helping Alexander up.

