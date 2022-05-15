Members of Aces & Eights appeared tonight during Impact Wrestling’s Citrus Brawl TV tapings in Kissimmee, Florida.

According to PWInsider, Wes Brisco and Garett Bischoff made their return to Impact in a match against Honor No More members Vincent and Kenny King. They were accompanied by the ring by D’Lo Brown. Back in January, D’Lo Brown was attacked by Honor No More.

Brisco and Bischoff lost the match to King and Vincent.

Aces & Eights was a TNA stable that lasted from 2012 to 2013. Other past members of the stable were Bully Ray, Devon, DOC, Mr. Anderson, Brooke Tessmacher, Taz, Mike Knox, and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz.

Below are photos of their return:

The ACES AND EIGHTS returned at today’s #ImpactWrestling tapings 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g2mNhe7dY8 — phenomenal wrestling (@the1wrestling) May 15, 2022

Spoilers to Friday’s Impact TV tapings are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]