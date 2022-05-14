Impact Wrestling is holding the second part of their Citrus Brawl TV tapings tonight from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The tapings will air as future episodes of Impact on AXS TV, and the final shows before Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19.

As we noted earlier in the week, the Friday show featured the return of AEW’s Frankie Kazarian to Impact, the place where he first made a name for himself in the world of pro wrestling.

As you can see from the results below, Kaz battled to a no-contest with his longtime frenemy, Chris Sabin, when Honor No More interfered in the bout. The two men have teamed up and competed against each other in various promotions over the years, including the X-Division Title matches they had in TNA back in 2011 when Kazarian was champion. This will be their first singles match since the ROH Reloaded Tour on September 16, 2016, in Pittsburgh, which was won by Kazarian.

Here are the full results from Friday’s set of tapings:

* Before the Impact

Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus

* Alisha defeated Renee Michelle

* Hikuleo defeated Vincent

* W. Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Shera & Raj Singh

Ultimate-X Qualifying Match for Slammiversary

* Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley

* Masha Slamovich defeated Havok

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin ended in a no-contest when both men were attacked by Honor No More

* Joe Doering defeated Impact World Champion Josh Alexander via disqualification

* Mia Yim defeated Savannah Evans

* Kenny King defeated Blake Christian

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett defeated Rhino & Heath

* Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green

* Moose & Steve Maclin defeated W. Morrissey & PCO

* Impact Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defeated Bullet Club’s Jay White & Chris Bey

Impact returns to the same venue tonight, May 14, 2022, and we will have full spoilers from those tapings available later on. Stay tuned.

