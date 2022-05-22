Both of the top champions of WWE “NXT” will be in action on this week’s show.

Matches for this Tuesday are set after new announcements from WWE.com revealed that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Champion Bron Breakker will each compete in singles competition.

Rose will go one-on-one against Indi Hartwell, and as WWE.com cites, Hartwell is now “flying solo” and focusing on her singles career. She was previously intertwined in a story with Dexter Lumis before Lumis was unexpectedly released from his WWE developmental deal on April 29, 2022.

To explain his disappearance on the show, Mandy Rose and her Toxic Attraction partners have been poking fun at Hartwell for her man leaving her. Hartwell will now have the opportunity to get revenge on the NXT Women’s Champion when they go one-on-one this Tuesday.

For Breakker, he has a roadblock on the way to NXT “In Your House” in the form of Duke Hudson. Breakker interrupted an interview Hudson was a part of last week, which sparked a side feud between the two rising stars.

“In Your House”, WWE NXT’s next Premium Live Event, will take place on June 4. The main event scheduled for the night is Bron Breakker defending his title against Joe Gacy once again, but it Breakker gets disqualified, the title will change hands.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for our coverage of WWE NXT In Your House on Saturday, June 4 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

