The internet and WWE have been synonymous for decades now, with fans checking wrestling news sites to get the latest scoops and interacting with their favorite stars through social media. But have you ever wondered who receives the most love online, and alternatively, the most hate?

New data from Bookmakers.com looks to give us some insight into the matter. They have compiled two separate lists of the top 10 most loved WWE stars and the top 10 most hated via online interaction.

Though she has been encouraged to take things more seriously on last night’s WWE RAW, the list reveals that Nikki A.S.H. receives the most positive sentiments online. She sees a 28.40% positive posts compared to 2.85% negative. Veer Mahaan is actually in second place on the list, receiving 23.80% positive sentiments compared to a 2.12% negative.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer, ‘The Game’ Triple H, apparently is the most disliked WWE star, receiving 18.40% of negative posts compared to 10.30% positive. A-Kid and Bruce Prichard round out the second and third positions on the most hated list, respectively.

Not appearing on the ranked list is WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon who ranked in at 12.90% of posts online being negative, compared to just 9.57% positive.

You can see the full lists below:

The Top 10 Most Loved WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar

Positive Sentiment

Negative Sentiment

Nikki A.S.H.

28.40%

2.85%

Veer Mahaan

23.80%

2.12%

Alexa Bliss

23.60%

6.43%

Wendy Choo

22.50%

10%

Mandy Rose

22.10%

9.16%

Happy Corbin

21.70%

5.80%

Sam Roberts

21.30%

3.25%

Cody Rhodes

20.10%

8.33%

Big E

19%

10.20%

Montez Ford

18.60%

5.13%

The Top 10 Most Hated WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar

Positive Sentiment

Negative Sentiment

Triple H

10.30%

18.40%

A-Kid

11.10%

17.90%

Bruce Prichard

4.82%

15.60%

Shotzi

11.10%

14%

John Cena

9.14%

13.80%

Sarray

13.10%

13.40%

Ricochet

9.74%

13.20%

Io Shirai

18.20%

12.50%

Katana Chance

10.60%

11.80%

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

7.91%

11.60%

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts