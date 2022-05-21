A title match was announced for “Double or Nothing” Friday night. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Anna Jay at the pay-per-view in Las Vegas on May 29.

After Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet in their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match on Friday night’s “Rampage”, Cargill and Kiera Hogan got into the ring and helped Velvet attack Statlander. Ruby Soho (who was a guest on commentary) tried to make the save and help Statlander, but The Baddies took her down as well. Anna Jay’s music hits and the Dark Order member ran down to the ring to chase off The Baddies.

Later in the show, Cargill and The Baddies were with Tony Schiavone backstage. Cargill yelled at him to go away. She is furious at Jay for what she had done and says since Jay thinks she can step up to the plate again, at “Double or Nothing” she will give her the beat down that she deserves.

It's official!! #TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill defends her Title against @annajay___ at #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE from Las Vegas, NV on PPV Sunday, May 29th! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lGmvKaBX8z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2022

