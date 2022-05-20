Jake “The Snake” Roberts has gotten an up-close look at MJF while both have been working at AEW. Roberts has been more than impressed, and not just with MJF’s in-ring ability. On the most recent episode of the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, which focused on MJF, Roberts talked about his experiences working with the younger wrestler.

“I did an interview on his set,” Roberts recalled. “He showed me appreciation and respect when asked me afterward, ‘Was that what you wanted?’ See, he’s smart. If you ask people what they want and ‘Did you get your point across?’, chances are the next time I’m on his set, I’m going to give it a little bit more, you know what I’m saying? He greased my palms, man. He made me feel good. That’s smart.”

MJF has been compared to WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, a comparison Roberts whole-heartedly endorses. “Absolutely,” he said. “Because he rants on you, man. He gets in your face. He throws sh*t at you quick and fast.”

But Roberts also sees a bit of Piper in MJF’s palm-greasing behavior.

“Back in the day, we would work for WWF,” Roberts recalled. “On a TV day, the stars got 50 bucks for wrestling three times. And we paid for our own hotel and our own rental cars. So we lost money. But they would give us that 50 bucks at the beginning of the night … Piper would take that 50 bucks and go to his first match and slide it to that guy, who’s making $500, because the guys that got beat up made $500.

“What did that 50 bucks mean to Piper? Nothing. What did it mean to that guy? ‘Jesus Christ, this superstar gave me the only 50 bucks he’s making for the day. He gave it to me and told me to go out and buy some beer and have a good time.’ So what does that guy go out and do for you? He’ll fly! Now, here’s the one I learned from Piper. He tells the guy, ‘Whatever you do, don’t tell anybody else I gave you that $50. Cause I don’t have any more cash on me.’ Do you think that guy’s going to tell anybody? Of course he is! But they’re going to go out and fly too now, because they know next time, ‘Maybe Piper will give me that $50.'”

