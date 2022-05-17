WWE Hall of Famer JBL has dispelled Buff Bagwell’s claim that he tried to end the latter’s career during a dark match on SmackDown.

Earlier this week, Bagwell made the claim while reacting to an excerpt from Hardcore Holly’s autobiography, which tells the story of JBL attempting to bully Steve Blackman at an airport. In response, Bagwell wrote:

Bradshaw attempted to end my career in a dark segment on Smackdown, I’m glad he’s grown up from those days.

On Monday, JBL clarified that he had “zero intent to injure” Bagwell and that the powerbomb he hit on the former WCW star was a planned spot.

Buff-this is simply not true. It was a powerbomb, a called spot-and I landed you flat, which is safe. No different from anyone else I powerbombed back in the day-stiff, yes, dangerous—no. This is first I’ve heard of this. Not doubting what you thought-but zero intent to injure.

Bagwell then appreciated JBL’s clarification, admitting that he was “dumb enough to listen” to other people. The two retired wrestlers ended the conversation cordially, greeting each other the best wishes. You can see their interaction below.

