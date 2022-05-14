AEW announced this weekend that the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament semifinal match between Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy will take place this week on Dynamite.

This is the fourth Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match announced for this Wednesday. Other tournament matches on the card include Rey Fenix versus The Undisputed Elite’s Kyle O’Reilly in a quarterfinal bout, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe against a ‘joker’ mystery opponent in the quarterfinals, and Britt Baker D.M.D. against her own ‘joker’ mystery opponent in the quarterfinals.

As noted, Hikaru Shida is ‘injured’ according to AEW and was removed from her spot on the women’s bracket. In her place, Kris Statlander will compete against Red Velvet in a quarterfinal match on next week’s AEW Rampage.

The winner of that match will go on to face Ruby Soho in the semifinal round. Soho defeated Riho in her own quarterfinal match during last night’s show, using a bladerunner to score the victory.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page will also be in action next week in a first-time-ever match against Konosuke Takeshita. His challenger for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing later this month, CM Punk, will be doing commentary during the contest.

AEW previously announced a partnership with the Japan-based promotion DDT Pro Wrestling that sees the companies work in tandem to bring a variety of stars from DDT into the United States to be presented to American audiences. Takeshita is one of the first to make the transition and compete with AEW.

You can see the updated card for AEW Dynamite below:

Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita in a non-title match

Wardlow takes 10 lashes

Jericho confronts William Regal

CM Punk on commentary

Below is the growing card for the 5/20 AEW Rampage:

* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament quarterfinal

Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts