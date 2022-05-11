During the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about Jake “The Snake” Roberts and revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is not in good health as he is dealing with breathing issues.

Recently, Roberts spoke about wishing he had taken better care of his body over the years and needs to take oxygen to help him breathe. Ross noted that Roberts’ issues are serious and the former WWE superstar needs everyone’s prayers.

“I just saw him a few days or weeks ago and he’s still battling his breathing issues,” Jim Ross said. “He’s not in great health and that’s why you don’t see him as often on AEW television as he once was. His health is not good and he’s taking means to address it, he’s still got surgeries left. He’s got breathing issues, so we will pray for Jake and hope he gets better, get back up to speed rocking and rolling.”

Continuing to talk on the podcast, Ross also spoke about another WWE Hall of Famer, Sean Waltman, and the level of insight he could provide to younger talent, much like Roberts has in AEW. Ross also mentioned how upsetting it is that Scott Hall, who recently passed away, was not able to contribute to an even greater level as a coach in the wrestling business.

“Sean has always been one of my favorites, he still is to this very day, I think the world of him,” Ross said. “He’s one of the bright minds in wrestling. I’ve said it before when Scott Hall passed away, it was a damn shame that some company didn’t take advantage of Scott’s booking acumen and find a spot for him to contribute. Maybe to one talent or two talents but he had a brilliant mind. I put Sean Waltman in that same category. Very very creative mind but you can’t replicate it. You either got it or you don’t.”

