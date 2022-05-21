Sixteen-time WWE World Champion John Cena was spotted at an English Premier League game on Thursday, May 19 in London, England.

The pro wrestler turned Hollywood actor was seen attending Chelsea Football Club’s final home fixture of the season against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. The game itself saw both teams share the spoils in a 1-1 draw, with goals being scored by Marcos Alonso and James Maddison in front of 31,478 fans.

Two-time UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea have been sailing in choppy water in recent weeks, with current owner Roman Abramovich in the midst of selling the Club. The British Government imposed sanctions on the Russian billionaire in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war. The sanctions forced Abramovich to hand over the running of the Club to the Chelsea Foundation before ultimately seeking a buyer.

Cena was spotted in an exclusive director’s box with incoming-owner Todd Boehly, who was in England’s capital to take a look around the Club and witness the squad in action before the close of the season on May 22.

American businessman, Boehly, made his fortune from investments. He is the Chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries which makes investments in a variety of sectors ranging from real estate to sports.

As of this writing, it has yet to be disclosed why the WWE Superstar was sat amongst Boehly’s group at the game. Just a few days prior to being spotted in the United Kingdom, the WWE legend was in New York City for the first Warner Bros. Discovery presentation since the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery took place.

The leader of the Cenation last appeared for WWE at the “SummerSlam” Premium Live Event in August 2021, during the “Summer of Cena”. He was defeated by “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in the main event, with the Universal Championship on the line.

Cena has recently been behind the creation of the “WWE Evil” Peacock series. He served as creator, producer, and narrator for the eight-episode season, which focuses primarily on the company’s best on-screen villains throughout history.

John Cena was in attendance for Chelsea's match against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge 👀 pic.twitter.com/yvkjv4lZkI — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 19, 2022

Apparently John Cena was at the Chelsea game? pic.twitter.com/LinqHTwFlq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 20, 2022

