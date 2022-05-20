AEW star and current GCW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make his Game Changer Wrestling return next month.

GCW announced Thursday that Moxley will return to the promotion on June 18 at GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand.

Jon Moxley’s last GCW match was against AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 on March 31.

Moxley has been the GCW World Champion since he defeated Matt Cardona at The Art of Games on September 4, 2021.

GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Below is the updated line-up for the event:

* GCW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. TBA

* Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack

* Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson

* SAT vs Gringo, ASF, & Drago Kid

* Charles Mason vs Nate Webb

