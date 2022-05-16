If there’s one person Kevin Owens feels a debt of gratitude toward for his success in WWE, it would be WWE legend Triple H.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Owens talked about just how big a deal Triple H has been for his career.

“I wouldn’t be here without him,” Owens said. “That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career.”

While Triple H was instrumental to Kevin Owens’ career offscreen, the two only crossed paths sparingly onscreen before Triple H retired earlier this year due to a heart condition.

“I think I echo what everyone has said; it’s very unfortunate in the way he didn’t get to retire in the ring, but he made the right decision for himself and his family,” Owens said of Triple H’s retirement. “So that’s the right decision, it’s a good decision. Selfishly, I wish I would’ve had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before. I think we both assumed that eventually, it was going to happen. It won’t be able to happen but in the grand scheme of things, who cares, ya know?

Kevin Owens then revealed that he had seen Triple H recently and described how the future WWE Hall of Famer looked.

“Seeing him yesterday was so great,” Owens said. “Seeing him around after a few months of not seeing when he used to be everywhere all the time, and he looked amazing, sounded amazing, it was great. Because that dude has done so much for so many people in this industry. There was always this reputation about him, right?

“I always thought he was good at what he did and to me, he always elevated the shows he was on and the people he was working with so I never really got that vibe of the reputation. I wasn’t surprised when I met him that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance. He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us, a lot of us, wouldn’t be here without him.”

