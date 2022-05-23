AEW star Kris Statlander may be competing in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, but in terms of her knowledge of the wrestling legend, she’s still learning about him. That’s because Statlander wasn’t much of a wrestling fan growing up, as she revealed in an interview with Steel Chair Magazine when discussing the Owen Hart Cup.

“I actually did not watch wrestling at all growing up, so I didn’t learn anything about anybody until I started training actually in 2016, so it was well past everything,” Statlander said. “I wish I could say that he was an inspiration for me but I wasn’t around.

“I didn’t know of his work until more recently. To be picked sort of as an alternate, I guess, to honor his legacy, makes me want to do the wrestling community proud.

“I’ve been given an opportunity to honor someone’s legacy who truly was one of the greatest. Even though I may not know much about it, I still know a huge opportunity when I am presented with one and I will be going up with my 100 percent all-business, just going full-forward, trying to do the best that I can and really wrestle for the Hart family.”

Statlander will get her chance after she advanced against Red Velvet in her Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals match. She replaced Hikaru Shida, who initially qualified for the tournament but was ultimately unable to compete due to prior obligations in Japan. AEW explained Shida’s absence by saying she wasn’t “cleared to compete.”

Tomorrow night at 7pm on TNT. For Owen, for Shida, for me. You’ll see why I’m more than a woman. pic.twitter.com/OiEZX9UL5A — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) May 19, 2022

