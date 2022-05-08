During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer re-lived his infamous tag team match with AJ Styles against Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels at IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 10. Kurt Angle talked about how great it was to work with Styles in a tag team, mentioning why the IMPACT team decided to put him and Styles away from the World Title at the time.

“AJ was incredible, we had very different styles and I think that’s why we had great chemistry,” Angle said. “We were both seasoned wrestlers, AJ knew psychology really well, he was a much better athlete than I was. Stuff that I could never do, AJ was very special.”

“I think the writers and the reason was the TNA World Championship, AJ and I were hovering around that for a long time. We were both battling for it, going back and forth and the writers wanted to give other wrestlers a stab at the TNA World Championship. So they decided to put AJ and me together and go for the Tag Team Titles and stay away from the TNA World Heavyweight Title for the time being.”

On several occasions Kurt Angle has referred to Chris Jericho as the greatest wrestler of all time, telling the AEW star to his face during an interview with Jericho and also repeating that sentiment during an interview with Lucha Libre Online. Continuing to talk about his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Angle put Styles up there with Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels and believes AJ is creeping up there with those talents.

“I just think that AJ was one of the best,” Angle said. “I’d put him up there with Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho, I recently talked about Jericho being the best of all time considering how long his career’s been and what he’s been able to do in AEW up until now. Shawn Michaels will always be one of the greatest and AJ is starting to creep up there. He’s showing a lot of promise with his characters so he’s not just a wrestler, he’s got the whole ball of wax, and this kid’s really special.”

