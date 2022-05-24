Over the years, Kurt Angle has referred to several superstars as the greatest he’s ever worked with, putting “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, The Undertaker, AJ Styles, and Shawn Michaels all on that list for different reasons. The WWE Hall of Famer stated in 2021 that the three best matches he ever had were Chris Benoit at “Royal Rumble 2003,” Shawn Michaels at “WrestleMania 21”, and the match Angle talked about on the latest episode of “The Kurt Angle Show.”

The Olympic Gold Medalist listed another match atop his list of greatest matches of all time, involving The Undertaker.

“My second favorite is with Undertaker at No Way Out 2006,” Angle said. “I had a match with him and it lasted 30-minutes and it was incredible. The false finishes, and the submission trade-offs, it was a really good match and told a great story. Undertaker is a really incredible worker, especially for a big guy. He’s so athletic for his size and I had great chemistry with him.”

On the podcast, Angle also revealed that he’s currently working on an A&E documentary on his career that will air on August 28. The former “WWE” Champion said after the documentary airs, he’ll start working on his second book, covering his entire wrestling career.

It’s unclear whether or not this documentary will be a part of A&E’s “Biography: WWE Legends” series, but we do know that 35 more episodes of the show have been confirmed. WWE and A&E have yet to confirm when the show will air, but it’s been confirmed the first episode will feature The Iron Sheik. A&E will also be doing features on DX and Dusty Rhodes.

