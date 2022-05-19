New matches have been added to this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, including a big trios tag team match that pits House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) against Fuego Del Sol and Dark Order’s Pres10 Vance & Evil Uno.

The two top stars in Blackpool Combat Club, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, will be in the main event of this Friday’s show when they take on Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. During a promo this evening, Sydal and Martin challenged the duo and said if they want a fight so bad, they’re bringing one to BCC.

As previously noted, the last quarterfinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place as Red Velvet faces Kris Statlander. Statlander is a storyline substitute for Hikaru Shida after it was announced on last week’s Rampage that Shida is injured.

As noted, AEW’s May 20 Rampage episode will air at 7 p.m. EST due to the NBA Playoffs airing at 8 pm.

Here’s the current card for AEW Rampage:

* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

* House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol

* Shawn Spears in action

* Hook and Danhausen appear

