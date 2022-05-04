WWE still dominates the upstart AEW in online popularity.

According to a new study from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE has garnered an 80.1 percent share of Google web searches among all wrestling promotions thus far in 2022. While AEW is the next closest at 12.4 percent, New Japan Pro Wrestling has garnered nearly 5 percent of all wrestling-related searches in the year.

No other promotion neared 2 percent of the Google searches in 2022, with IMPACT Wrestling gaining a 1.5 percent share, and ROH, NWA and MLW combining for a total of 1 percent.

Thurston’s report also showed that AEW has witnessed a steady gain in online popularity over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was the most searched-for wrestling personality in the month of April 2022. Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes and Triple H rounded out the Top-5.

WWE continues to show signs of recovery in search worldwide a declining YOY most months 2017-2021. Distant #2 AEW continues to peak its trailing 12-month average. 28-page PDF report on Google Trends for subscribers:https://t.co/DL1bBCQVqi pic.twitter.com/nU9OH0D776 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 3, 2022

Most-searched-for wrestling personalities in April 2022 pic.twitter.com/8Io8AIQ77E — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 3, 2022

