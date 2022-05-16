Maki Itoh has teased returning to AEW as Dr. Britt Baker’s mystery opponent in the Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

On Sunday, Itoh tweeted that her next match will be held in the United States, fueling speculation among fans that she will appear as “The Joker” on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

During her brief run with AEW last year, Itoh teamed up with Baker in a match against Riho and Thunder Rosa at the Revolution pay-per-view. Itoh was initially called up to AEW as part of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. After losing to Ryo Mizunami in a first round match, Itoh wrestled several more matches on AEW Dark. She was also part of the inaugural episode of Dark: Elevation.

As we’ve noted, Baker vs. a mystery opponent and Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet are the two Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal bouts set for this week’s Dynamite. AEW has also announced Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole (semifinal), Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix (quarterfinal) and Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” (quarterfinal) for the Men’s tourney.

Besides Maki Itoh, there has also been speculation about Athena (FKA Ember Moon) appearing as Baker’s mystery opponent on Wednesday. You can see Itoh’s tweet below.

