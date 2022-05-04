Maria Kanellis-Bennett sees a lot of potential in a recent WWE signee. Roxanne Perez (formerly known as Rok-C) recently made her debut on WWE NXT. Kanellis-Bennett says the 20-year-old prospect shares many of the attributes of a current top name on WWE’s main roster.

“I hesitate to say this because I don’t like anybody comparing anybody to anyone else, but the ability that you have in Becky Lynch, you have in Roxanne,” Kanellis-Bennett told the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast. “I think that is only going to continue to grow. Of course, she’s still got things she has to work on but I think at some point, Roxanne will be on the same level as Becky.

“She has the technique down,” Kanellis-Bennett continued. “She has the story, she has the heart. She used to ride the bus to go to wrestling training before she could drive a car or anything like that. She rode a bus so she could go to training.”

Maria Kanellis-Bennett played a key role in raising Perez’s national profile. As Rok-C, Perez won the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship while Kanellis-Bennett had a backstage role in running ROH’s women’s division.

“She has the ability to work with anybody,” Kanellis-Bennett said. “I mean, everyone that she worked with in Ring of Honor from Miranda Alize, who’s a Luchador, to working with someone like Sumie (Sakai) or Angelina Love. She went down the list of veterans and she held up with all of them, but then she also went against all these different styles of wrestlers and she was able to compete and defeat all of them. I mean, she was in there with Willow (Nightingale) as her very last match in Ring of Honor. So, I mean, she really is a prodigy and her future is very shiny and bright.”

