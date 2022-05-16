During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar revealed his Mount Rushmore of all-time greatest wrestling tag teams. Being one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time, Matt Hardy placed four groups on that legendary pedestal, including himself and his brother Jeff.

“I think the first tag team, known as the most dominant tag team ever would have to be The Road Warriors,” Hardy said. “I would put them on there. I have a lot of love for Tully and Arn, I think they were very special.

“Here’s who I’m going to go with: The Road Warriors who are often looked at as the greatest tag team of all time, Tully and Arn because I just thought they were so dominant throughout their period with the Four Horsemen and they brought a very special technical style for heels that was unmatched. I feel like I have to go with The Dudleyz as well because they’re so decorated and then just considering what we’re doing now here in AEW, I’m going to have to be biased and go with The Hardyz.”

On a previous episode of the podcast, Matt Hardy talked about Randy Orton’s 20-year celebration with the WWE, calling him f***ing awesome and revealing they continued to talk after he left the WWE. Hardy continued to talk about Orton on this week’s episode and stated whether or not he thinks The Viper should be the one to break Ric Flair and John Cena’s record of times as the World Champion, with Orton currently at 14.

“I definitely think Randy is a good candidate for that,” Hardy said. “He’s going to be a WWE lifer, obviously, and for him to be the one who’s held the most championships, I would totally be good with that. Once again, I’m a huge fan of his work, his style of work, it’s a throwback to yesteryear.

“He can do a lot of cool things, he’s still athletic and very creative in the things he does but does the little things so well. I always talk about how the devil is in the details and Randy is great at that, he’s very believable in what he does in his character. Especially when he’s being a heel, he’s so good at being a psychopath.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

