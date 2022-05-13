MegaCon has unveiled the list of rules and regulations for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s upcoming photo op and autograph session. Including a few specific items, The Deadman will not sign if you show up with them.

From MegaCon:

For the better part of his career, The Undertaker was observed as a focal point of WWE’s flagship annual event, WrestleMania, where he became esteemed for The Streak—a series of 21 straight victories. He is also known for pairing with his in-storyline half-brother Kane, with whom he had alternatively feuded and teamed off and on with as The Brothers of Destruction from 1997 through 2020. During his active career under The Undertaker gimmick, Calaway won the WWF/E Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times, the Hardcore Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship six times. He also won the Royal Rumble match in 2007. He is one of WWE’s most prolific pay-per-view performers, headlining several pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania on five occasions.

The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling in 2020 and made a farewell appearance at that year’s Survivor Series, 30 years to the day from his on-screen debut for the company at the same pay-per-view brand. The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headline inductee for the class of 2022.

$229 per autograph (any item except belts)

$249 per autograph on a BELT

$99 for the “HOF 22” inscription

**UNDERTAKER WILL NOT SIGN ANY TRADING CARDS FROM 1991**

**UNDERTAKER WILL NOT SIGN ANY WWE/WWF EVENT TICKETS**

**NO PERSONALIZATIONS OR OTHER INSCRIPTIONS OFFERED**

APPEARING: Saturday, May 20, 11:00am – 3:00pm