During Sunday’s AEW Dark Tapings, Tony Schiavone announced a new Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match.

The announced match is Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin. Fenix made his AEW return last week on Dynamite.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

The next men’s qualifier match, Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish, will take place this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Saturday’s Dark tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Stay tuned for more on The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Below is the spoiler:

In an interview with Tony Schiavone it was announced that Dante Martin would be facing Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart cup qualifying match in Fenix’ first match back. pic.twitter.com/rB7qC4echF — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 1, 2022

