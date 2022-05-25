IMPACT Wrestling star Mia Yim criticized WWE’s booking of Shotzi on her Twitch stream earlier this week. Yim mentioned how “Shotzi don’t even have her tank anymore, because, you know, they [WWE] like to fix s–t that isn’t broken.”

This led to a fan on Twitter suggesting that Yim was released by WWE because she wasn’t willing to work with WWE’s ideas, and buy in to the gimmick change presented to her. The fan also questioned Yim’s level of passion to succeed as a WWE Superstar.

As seen below, Yim countered the fan’s opinion by pointing out how she did work hard for WWE’s ideas, executed WWE’s ideas, and still got released.

When you work hard for their ideas, do their ideas, and still get released.

Your statement is inaccurate.

Earlier this month, Yim detailed the anxiety she dealt with following her WWE release, while thanking the likes of Shelton Benjamin and Mustafa Ali for comforting her. Yim revealed she nearly quit wrestling until she made her return at this year’s “WrestleCon” during “WrestleMania 38″ weekend.

“I didn’t even go train inside of a ring, my anxiety wouldn’t let me,” Yim told Instinct Culture. “It was slow progress where, okay, I got through my first match, now let me focus and see if I can still lead somebody. And either I continue [wrestling] or I don’t, and if I continue, I have to go balls to the wall. I don’t like doing things half-ass, so if there’s an opportunity that comes, I am gonna take it and make something of it.

“So it wasn’t until like … I know I bust Shelton’s [Benjamin] balls all the time, but he and Keith, and even [Mustafa] Ali, I had a lot of support. Shelton was like, ‘Don’t let them define you. Go do what you’re known to do. So it was just having the support of others kinda pushing me, because if it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t even be back. Even every one that is still there like Ali, saying, ‘Yo, you’re badass, you’re an f’n badass?’”

Yim returned to IMPACT earlier ths month at the “Under Siege” event, where she saved Taya Valkyrie from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Deonna Purrazzo. It was later announced that Yim will be a part of the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at next months’ “Slammiversary” pay-per-view, where Tasha Steelz will defend her Knockouts World Championship against Yim, Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and Jordynne Grace.

