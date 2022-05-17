As noted, WWE released former NXT star Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz) last month after a photo of him impersonating Adolf Hitler surfaced on social media.

Carter’s estranged wife Kimber Lee had tweeted the photo of Carter giving a Nazi salute while sporting a mustache similar to Hitler. She also had alleged that Carter physically and emotionally abused her during their marriage.

AEW star MJF defended the former NXT Tag Team Champion on Twitter this morning but later deleted the tweet.

MJF had written, “I lived with this man. He’s not an antisemite. Stop virtue signaling and let the man do his job.”

On Monday, Carter had issued an apology over the 2015 photo, noting that regardless of how the photograph came to light, there was still no excuse for his actions. His statement is available here.

Nash Carter will make his first post-WWE appearance at an event for Circle 6 & No Peace Underground in Orlando, FL this Saturday. He will be using his old ring name, Zachary Wentz.

Below is a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet:

