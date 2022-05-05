The match for the MLW Middleweight Championship at the promotion’s next set of television tapings called Kings of Colosseum is now official. The current MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will put his title on the line against KC Navarro and Arez in a triple threat match.

The event takes place on Friday, May 13 at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The main event for the tapings will see MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defend his title against the #1 contender, Richard Holliday.

MLW released a press statement regarding the MLW Middleweight Championship triple threat match, as seen below:

The fastest division in Major League Wrestling will be in overdrive as the reigning World Middleweight Champion defends his belt against one of Mexico’s emerging greats in Arez and the flashy and furious KC Navarro. A member of Gangrel’s new brood, Strange Sangre, Arez has been fixated on a conquest offered to him by Cesar Duran. Since then, Arez has been obsessed with gold and getting his hands on Microman. How will Arez’s sinister Strange Sangre figure into this match? Could it tilt the championship into ‘King Strange’s’ hands? The other challenger, KC Navarro, is coming off of a bitter feud with nZo. ‘The Blessed One’ looks to take the lessons he learned from nZo’s street school of hard knocks and apply that grit and tenacity to claiming his first championship in MLW. Determined to cement his legacy as the greatest of all time in MLW, the ‘Young GOAT’ welcomed Duran’s triple threat title bout, with the 3-time champ signing the dotted line in under 24 hours. But how will Myron Reed fend off two challengers in one night? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

The updated lineup for Kings of Colosseum can be seen below:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (w/ Alicia Atout)

* First-Ever MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead



* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* nZo vs. Lince Dorado

* MLW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) (c) vs. The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) and 5150 (Slice Boogie & Danny Rivera)

* MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (c) vs. TBD

* Matt Cross vs. ACH

* MLW Middleweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Myron Reed (c) vs. KC Navarro and Arez

* The Sandman in action

