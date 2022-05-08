A recent episode of WWE RAW saw Mustafa Ali make a big return in his first WWE TV appearance since October 2021. This came after Ali requested his WWE release in January, but was denied, which came following a reported dispute with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Ali is now locked in a feud with WWE United States Champion Theory, but The Miz and Ciampa have also gotten involved in the mix. To add to the storyline on WWE TV, Ali is now creating new content on social media with the assistance of wrestling videographer, Craig Mitchell. The two have teamed up to make a spoof newscast where several characters, all played by Mustafa Ali, give their opinions on Theory.

“Good evening, I’m Dennis Jones, Breaking news to start off tonight’s broadcast — a new poll reveals that the current United States Champion, Theory’s approval rating is at an all-time low. The poll further states that the WWE Universe prefers Theory as much as they prefer explosive diarrhea. We are now throwing it to field correspondent Chuck Reed for more. Chuck, take it away.”

“That’s right, Dennis,” Chuck (Ali in a blonde wig) says into a microphone. “Those alarming poll results led to this reporter hitting the streets to find out what’s really going on. I asked members of the WWE Universe what they really think about the United States Champion, Theory.”

“What? Are you kidding me?! Theory ain’t my champion!” Ali dressed as a construction worker says. “Look at that kid, he’s never worked a day in his life. He’s all biceps and no balls! You want a real champion? Look at that kid, Ali. Now, that’s a real champion, all biceps and all balls on that kid, yeah.”

“Well, I’ll tell you something now,” Ali dressed as a cowboy say. “When I hear the United States Champion, I think of one thing and one thing only and that’s American muscle. And when I think of American muscle, I do not think of Theory. You know who I think of? I think of that boy, Ali, yeah, that’s American muscles. When I hear American muscle, I think of Mustafa Ali. That boy, he got to drive a pickup truck or a mustang or something like that. Theory, he’s probably driving like a Prius or a minivan maybe, I’m not quite sure what that boy’s up to.”

“That Mustafa Ali is a sweet boy, a sweet boy,” says Ali dressed as an elderly lady.

“No ma’am, the question is what do you think about Theory?” Chuck/Ali asked.

“Theory? Theory can go f**k himself! I hate Theory, that piece of s**t (the video continues being censored for several seconds).” The elderly lady goes on a verbal rampage as Ali’s Chuck and Dennis characters look on in disbelief.

“Well, there you have it, folks,” Chuck says “The people have spoken. Theory may be Mr. McMahon’s protege but the people want him to go away. Back to you in the studio, Dennis.”

“Well, there you have it, folks. Theory is the United States Champion on paper, but not in our hearts.”

As a part of the storyline, The Miz and Theory teamed up together and defeated Mustafa Ali in a handicap match during last Monday’s RAW. Ali is now 1-1 after his first two weeks back performing with WWE.

You can see the full video below:

📢📢BREAKING NEWS ON UNITED STATES CHAMPION @_Theory1 📢📢 pic.twitter.com/78s0sM3mZZ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 8, 2022

