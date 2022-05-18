On the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Mustafa Ali made it clear that he wants to become the United States Champion, and believes he will.

Since returning to WWE, Ali has been feuding with the current champion, Theory, and The Miz. The former Retribution leader has a win over Miz, but since then the two heels have used cheap tricks against him.

“The Miz, undoubtedly a future WWE Hall Of Famer, a former WWE Champion. He’s done everything, and that goes back to my point. Ever since I came back, I came with the intention to have a match against Theory for the US Title. Theory sidesteps me, The Miz doesn’t know about the match, I don’t know about the match,” he said. “It’s a level, fair, straight-up match, and I won. Every week after that, it’s their advantage, its special guest referees. There’s handicap matches, I have a match with a special guest referee with a new opponent.

“So every week since then, the odds have been stacked against me. But, if you go back to week one when I came back, a straight-up match, I defeated, in the middle of the ring, a former WWE Champion, a future Hall Of Famer. I think we always focus on what’s just happened, that’s the way I am looking at things right now.

“I am in my bag right now, I am feeling myself, I feel untouchable in the ring. So, to answer your question, yeah, I am dangerous, I can move, I am quick, I am slick with it. So, when Theory actually decides to grow a set, and give me my United States Championship match, I am going to become the United States Champion.”

Interestingly, before Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE, and went on hiatus, he pitched a political character that would have been interesting with the US Title. The gimmick was based on America, and his desire to be accepted.

Ali even taped a promo to go along with the character, which you can see below:

a few weeks ago, i made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, i won't be able to make that vision a reality. but i can share with you what could have been. pic.twitter.com/V2bKzYJUrw — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 13, 2021

Another match that Mustafa Ali wants to have is against Cody Rhodes. He has previously made it clear that he’d like to compete against the American Nightmare on Twitter. He stated it would be, ‘The American Nightmare vs. A Real American Nightmare,’ but that encounter is yet to happen.

