This week’s episode of WWE NXT is heavily featuring the women of NXT 2.0, and it will be headlined by the first-time match between Natalya and Cora Jade. Natalya first appeared on the show several weeks ago, attacking Jade and putting into her signature Sharpshooter submission.

Last week, Cora teamed up with the rising star Nikkita Lyon to successfully defeat Natalya & Lash Legend. Now, the two women will finally collide one-on-one this Tuesday.

Also announced for this Tuesday is a non-title match with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction taking on Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo. We will also see the beginning of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Previously announced entrants for the tournament include, Lash Legend, Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, Arianna Grace, Sloane Jacobs, and Kianna James.

You can see WWE’s preview for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT below:

Cora Jade goes toe-to-toe with her former idol Natalya as she looks to prove she is the future of the WWE Women’s Division. Plus, Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez square off with Toxic Attraction, Alba Fyre returns to action and the 2022 Women’s Breakout Tournament begins on a can’t-miss episode of NXT 2.0 Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA!

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.

