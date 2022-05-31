Though it could possibly change hands again before the show is over, the WWE 24/7 title changed hands twice already on tonight’s “Raw”.

An episode of The Miz TV turned into a big scramble for the 24/7 title while The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, watched on.

The previous champion, Dana Brooke, escaped the efforts of most of the stars swarming the ring, however, she got caught in a Samoan drop by Tamina at one point. That is when Tamina got the pinfall and earned herself the 24/7 title from Brooke.

Her back and forth relationship with Akira Tozawa then became the focus of the segment, as Tozawa congratulated Tamina with a big kiss. But Tamina got caught off guard and betrayed by her lover, as Tozawa delivered a backslide to get the 1-2-3 pinfall. Tozawa is now the current 24/7 Champion in WWE!

Other standout moments so far include a heated brawl between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ahead of their “Hell in a Cell” match this weekend. Bianca Belair and Asuka also competed one on one to kick off tonight’s episode of “Raw”, with Bianca pulling out the victory ahead of her triple threat title defense this weekend.

