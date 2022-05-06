Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for Saturday’s Countdown To Under Siege pre-show.

The match is Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid. As noted, the other pre-show match is Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne.

Under Siege will be on May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. The 30-minute pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30 pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube.

The main card will air at 8 pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Below is the updated line-up for Under Siege as well as Impact’s match announcement:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match

Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne

Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

Results of this Thursday’s Impact on AXS TV are available here.

