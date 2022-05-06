Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for Saturday’s Countdown To Under Siege pre-show.
The match is Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid. As noted, the other pre-show match is Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne.
Under Siege will be on May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. The 30-minute pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30 pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube.
The main card will air at 8 pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.
Below is the updated line-up for Under Siege as well as Impact’s match announcement:
Impact World Title Match
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)
Impact X-Division Title Match
Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)
AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)
The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)
Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin
Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey
Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match
Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne
Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid
