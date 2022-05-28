A match put together last-minute has the ability to steal the show at Sunday’s AEW “Double or Nothing”.

During last night’s episode of AEW “Rampage”, it was revealed that two men that have never gone one-on-one, Darby Allin and Kyle O’Reilly, will collide at “Double Or Nothing”. O’Reilly, Undisputed Elite, and The Young Bucks ambushed several AEW stars a couple of weeks back on “Dynamite”. During their attack, O’Reilly used a steel chair to crush the ankle of Sting and put him on the shelf for an undisclosed amount of time.

Allin posted a graphic of the match on Twitter and wrote, “This one’s for you, Sting.” As noted, Sting is currently unable to travel with AEW and it is unclear if this is from a legitimate injury or some other matter entirely.

This ones for Sting. pic.twitter.com/n6LsoWGpYs — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 28, 2022

Allin and O’Reilly were also both in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation over recent weeks. Darby would come up short against Jeff Hardy in the quarterfinal round, while O’Reilly suffered a loss to Samoa Joe in the semifinal round this past Wednesday.

The full card for AEW “Double Or Nothing” this Sunday can be seen below:

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

TBS CHAMPIONSHIP

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

OWEN HART FOUNDATION MEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Adam Cole vs. Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe

OWEN HART FOUNDATION WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

ANARCHY IN THE ARENA

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager & Matt Menard) vs. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Ortiz & Santana

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti

MJF vs. Wardlow

(*If Wardlow loses, he can never sign an AEW contract)

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

“BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW

Danhausen & Hook vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

