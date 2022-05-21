MLW has officially confirmed a new participant for its 40-wrestler Battle Riot match.

The promotion took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that Marshall Von Erich will be in the Battle Riot match at Battle Riot IV.

Von Erich commented on the news on social media.

He tweeted, “It’s official! I’ll be in the battle riot ⁦@MLW⁩ #VonErich”

The Battle Riot match is described as a mash-up between the royal rumble and a street fight. The winner gets a future shot at the MLW World Championship.

The first-ever winner of the Battle Riot match was “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Lawlor would later defeat Low Ki at SuperFight 2019 to become the new MLW World Champion. Lawlor would hold the title for over 150 days until Jacob Fatu defeated him at Kings of Colosseum.

The current MLW champion is Alexander Hammerstone. Hammerstone has held the title since defeating Jacob Fatu at Fightland in September 2021.

As noted, Killer Kross was revealed as one of the participants during this week’s episode of “MLW Fusion.” Others that will be in the match are Alex Kane, Lince Dorado, and Calvin Tankman.

Battle Riot IV will take place at Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23.

