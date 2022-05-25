WWE NXT 2.0 star Nikkita Lyons is injured.

Lyons’ injury was announced during tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0.” According to Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, it was a freak injury that happened while she was training.

Due to her injury, Lyons is now out of NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals. Her opponent Fallon Henley was originally given a bye into the finals, but Henley accepted Tiffany Stratton’s challenge to a match tonight.

Stratton ended up winning the match against Henley and will now face Roxanne Perez in the finals. Perez had advanced to the finals after defeating Lash Legend.

Live ongoing coverage of tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0” is available here.

Below is NXT’s announcement:

