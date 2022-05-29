This Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Mutiny tapings.
The Mutiny event was in April at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.
This week’s episode featured a first singles match between David Finlay and Blake Christian and in the main event, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste.
Below are the results:
* Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi
* David Finlay defeated Blake Christian
* Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste
First time ever singles action next as @thedavidfinlay faces @_blakechristian!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/18coEyh7Gy#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/LcgMF52It6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 29, 2022
Did we reinforce the ring? @realjeffcobb and @jonahishere are colliding!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/18coEyh7Gy#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/okIAI4sglF
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 29, 2022
United Empire are in charge!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/18coEyh7Gy#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/HdIsudoH1C
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 29, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]