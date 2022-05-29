This Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Mutiny tapings.

The Mutiny event was in April at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

This week’s episode featured a first singles match between David Finlay and Blake Christian and in the main event, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste.

Below are the results:

* Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi

* David Finlay defeated Blake Christian

* Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste

