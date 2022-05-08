This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Lonestar Shootout tapings.

In the main event, Team Filthy (‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) defeated Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC.

* Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) defeated Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman)

* JONAH defeated Blake Christian

Strong airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

