This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Lonestar Shootout tapings.

In the main event, Team Filthy (‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) defeated Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC.

Below are the NJPW Strong results and highlights:

* Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) defeated  Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman)

* JONAH defeated Blake Christian

* Team Filthy ('Filthy' Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) defeated Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC

 

 

 

Strong airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

