This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Lonestar Shootout tapings.
In the main event, Team Filthy (‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) defeated Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC.
* Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) defeated Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman)
* JONAH defeated Blake Christian
BULLET CLUB kick off #njpwSTRONG, but is @hiku_leo walking his own path?
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
Massive legdrop from @hiku_leo!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
.@dashingchrisbey takes flight on Bateman, while @hiku_leo turns out the lights on Barrett Brown!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
A huge size mismatch is next, but can @_BlakeChristian find a way against @JONAHISHERE?
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
The ever resourceful @_BlakeChristian takes out JONAH with some huge DDTs!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
A huge LA Dojo combination takes out JR Kratos!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
Six man tag team action is next, but with Coughlin and Kratos, and Rosser and Lawlor tearing into one another, it’s anything but a team effort!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
📸📸📸📸📸📸📸
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2022
Strong airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.
