New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Wrestling Dontaku event earlier today, headlined by an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between defending champ Kazuchika Okada and his challenger, Tetsuya Naito.

Though Okada actually did end up successfully defending his title, several other champions were not so fortunate. Four different title changes occurred at Wrestling Dontaku, including a new IWGP United States Champion in Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Elsewhere, Taiji Ishimori won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title. Tama Tonga won the NEVER Openweight title, and Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens of the Bullet Club won the IWGP Tag Team titles.

Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato were the only other titleholders apart from Okada to also retain at the show. They remain the IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions after their win over Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI.

You can see the full results below:

* Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taka Michinoku) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Bushi) and Shiro Koshinaka

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Yoh

* Tanga Loa defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato) defeated Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens) defeated United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) and Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships

* Tama Tonga defeated EVIL to win the NEVER Openweight Championship

* Taiji Ishimori defeated El Desperado to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

