Juice Robinson returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling at today’s Wrestling Dontaku event, making a surprise appearance after Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the vacant IWGP United States Championship.

Juice, wearing a Bullet Club jacket and mask to conceal his identity, would attack Tanahashi with a distraction from Chase Owens. After he removed the mask to shock the crowd, Juice then hit the Pulp Friction finishing move. He would lastly add insult to injury by holding up Tanahashi’s newly won IWGP US Championship with a “too sweet” gesture.

As noted, Juice had said earlier this month that he didn’t have intentions of re-signing with New Japan for now. It’s still unclear if that is the case going forward, but one is led to believe they will still be working together in some capacity with Juice’s appearance at Wrestling Dontaku today.

The participants for the Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament were also revealed at the show, which can be seen at this link.

