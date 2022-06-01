The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament is now set for next week.

The tournament finals were originally going to be held during tonight’s episode, but it was later changed.

It was announced during Roxanne Perez’s promo that the finals between her and Tiffany Stratton will be happening on the June 7 episode of “NXT 2.0.”

To get to the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament finals, Perez had to defeat Lash Legend.

Last week, Tiffany Stratton replaced an injured Nikkita Lyons. She would get to the finals after defeating Fallon Henley.

Full results of this week’s episode of “NXT 2.0” are available here.

