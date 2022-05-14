WWE posted on Friday a question on Twitter about who should challenge WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey next.

WWE Superstar Paige replied to the tweet and hinted that she would like to be Rousey’s manager.

The former WWE Divas Champion tweeted, “Manager maybe?”

Paige has been out of action since being forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. She has since been the SmackDown General Manager and the manager of the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane).

As noted, Paige’s WWE contract ends in June.

Ronda Rousey became the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion last Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash after she defeated Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” match. Rousey made her WWE return in January at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Below you can see Paige’s tweet:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]