Following The Bloodline’s win in the main event of Sunday’s WreslteMania Backlash, Paul Heyman referred to the faction of Roman Reigns & The Usos as “thee greatest faction of all time.”

Besides tweeting a post-match picture of The Bloodline backstage, Heyman also addressed the faction’s victory over Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro in a backstage interview.

“Let’s shoot from the hip here, The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in pro wrestling / sports entertainment history,” Heyman said. “You can tell me all about the Four Horsemen, the nWo, DX, The Heenan Family, and even The Dangerous Alliance…there has never been a faction as dominant as The Bloodline.”

Meanwhile, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns also shared a post-match picture, as seen below. You can watch a video of Paul Heyman’s backstage interview below.

Thee Greatest Faction of All Time! I’ve told this to you before. I’m telling it to you again because… It wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. pic.twitter.com/E6wJOLKwYi — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 9, 2022

