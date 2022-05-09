Following The Bloodline’s win in the main event of Sunday’s WreslteMania Backlash, Paul Heyman referred to the faction of Roman Reigns & The Usos as “thee greatest faction of all time.”

Besides tweeting a post-match picture of The Bloodline backstage, Heyman also addressed the faction’s victory over Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro in a backstage interview.

“Let’s shoot from the hip here, The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in pro wrestling / sports entertainment history,” Heyman said. “You can tell me all about the Four Horsemen, the nWo, DX, The Heenan Family, and even The Dangerous Alliance…there has never been a faction as dominant as The Bloodline.”

Meanwhile, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns also shared a post-match picture, as seen below. You can watch a video of Paul Heyman’s backstage interview below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.