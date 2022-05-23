During an appearance with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE talent Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his current success as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Having held the Universal Championship for over 600 days, Roman Reigns has run through all challengers at the top of WWE, outside of Drew McIntyre.

WWE has positioned McIntyre to be Reigns’ next opponent down the line, but according to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, it’s rumored that the company is holding off the match for a bigger event. Speaking about Drew’s potential against The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman called McIntyre a worthy opponent and labeled him as “the right guy in the right place at the wrong time.”

“It appears Drew McIntyre thinks that he’s next,” Heyman said. “Drew McIntyre is very capable, you’re only as great as the challenges that you turn back. The problem for Drew, and I said this to Roman Reigns several years ago on Monday Night Raw, and that was during a period when he was the Big Dog and had to achieve more by his own admission to become The Tribal Chief. Drew McIntyre is the right guy in the right place at the wrong time. Because any other time in history, Drew McIntyre would wipe out the entire division, Drew McIntyre would most likely unify the Heavyweight Championships and Drew McIntyre would have a chance to go down as the greatest of all time.

“No doubt, but this is Roman Reigns’ era. We live in the time of the Tribal Chief, and Drew McIntyre, in my opinion, is the most amazing talent on the face of the planet, but there’s an asterisk, and that asterisk denotes ‘with the exception of Roman Reigns’, and that’s the problem for Drew McIntyre. Against anybody else, there’s no stopping Drew McIntyre, which means Roman Reigns has to be at his absolute best because one slip up against Drew McIntyre, you get hit in the face with a Claymore and you will get pinned. We don’t take Drew McIntyre lightly, he’s a danger, he’s a threat and a worthy opponent for the Tribal Chief and we’re very cognizant of that fact.”

