WWE is holding off on doing a singles match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre until a bigger event, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The two men will be colliding at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, but that is part of a six-man tag team match. Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were injected into the originally planned unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos. At this stage, it is unknown whether any of the titles will now be on the line.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have been competing in singles matches during live events recently. This has been the case prior to WrestleMania 38, and has continued since then. But WWE is holding off on having them compete at a premium live event, in what would likely be for both titles. That is simply because WWE wants to do this at a ‘bigger’ show, as the company deems this as a major match.

Following on from WrestleMania Backlash WWE has the annual Hell In A Cell event in June. After that, the company is heading into two major stadium events in July for Money In The Bank and SummerSlam, which could be when WWE pulls the trigger on this Roman Reigns encounter.

Of course, WWE also has the Clash At The Castle show in September, which is another stadium event. Because this one is taking place in the United Kingdom, McIntyre is expected to have a big role on the card. When speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling, Drew made it clear that facing Roman Reigns at the UK show would be a dream scenario.

“Claymore at the Principality? Well, my goal is the title, like no matter when I can get my hands on Roman. He’s got all the gold, he’s the man right now, and it’s frankly not even close right now. I am working my way towards that match whenever it happens in the next five months. Maybe in the Principality, I’ll take it wherever it happens, but obviously, that would be a dream scenario.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]