Basketball legend Charles Barkley name-dropped Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during the Inside the NBA on TNT telecast Tuesday night. The Chuckster also asked his co-analysts to “Acknowledge Me.”

Barkley spoke about pro wrestling after a tweet from a user named Mr. Perfect (fan account) was displayed on screen. In response, Barkley said, “Is that Mr. Perfect? Is that Curt Hennig? I remember him, he was a hell of a wrestler. He ain’t no Ric Flair or Rock, or Chris Jericho or Roman Reigns, but he was great.”

At this point, host Ernie Johnson tried to persuade Barkley to get back to speaking about the ongoing NBA Playoffs. In response, Barkley said, “You better acknowledge me!”

Paul Heyman took to Twitter to react to the clip of Barkley speaking on Roman Reigns, as seen below.

As noted earlier, WWE is reportedly holding off on the big Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre singles bout until after the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event, where Reigns & The Usos will wrestle McIntyre & RK-Bro in a Six-Man Tag Match main event. Reigns vs. McIntyre has headlined a number of WWE’s recent live events, including the shows during WWE’s tour of Europe last week.

