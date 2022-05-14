Paul Heyman has reacted to a viral video of four Nigerian fans impersonating Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s entrance.

As seen below, Roman Reigns was impersonated by Chukwudike Akuwudike, an actor and comedian with over 600,000 followers on Instagram. Akuwudike also commented on Heyman reacting to the video.

In response to the video, Heyman wrote:

Imitation is the highest form of infringement!

As noted earlier, Heyman referred to Reigns Reigns & The Usos as “thee greatest faction of all time” following The Bloodline’s win over RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in the main event of last Sunday’s WreslteMania Backlash.

Heyman has doubled on those comments via social media all week.

This week’s SmackDown closed out with an in-ring segment featuring Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. The segment ended with The Usos accepting RK-Bro’s challenge for a Title Unification Match for next week’s show. Earlier on SmackDown, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn, who fought on behalf of The Bloodline, to earn RK-Bro a title shot at The Usos. Contrary to recent reports that WWE doesn’t plan to unify the two brands’ tag titles, it appears the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will be crowned next week.

WWE Paul heyman just recognized My brothers 😭😭😭🌎🇳🇬 https://t.co/AIyIR0YVab — D I K E H ❗️ (@iamdikeh) May 14, 2022

