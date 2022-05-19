Women Of Wrestling [WOW] Executive Producer AJ Mendez (FKA AJ Lee in WWE) took to Twitter to show off her new physique after the promotion’s initial set of TV tapings from earlier this week.

Lee recently appeared on former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie Podcast and discussed her involvement with the newly brought back promotion.

“We’re gonna be in syndication in the fall of 2022. Please check wowe.com for your local listings. It’s also on the CWC app and Pluto app. But you know, what inspired me to join WOW, was the idea that it was women behind the scenes in every capacity and women in front of the camera in every capacity. And, to me, I love wrestling. I never stopped loving wrestling and this was the perfect way to rejoin the world of wrestling, but also combine it with what I’m doing now [as a writer] and what I have a passion for now.”

While joining WOW as an Executive Producer, Mendez hasn’t competed in a match since announcing her in-ring retirement die to a spinal injury in April 2015. Mendez competed in her final match on the March 30, 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW, the night after WrestleMania 31.

You can see the photo below:

