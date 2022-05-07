AEW, NJPW and Impact Wrestling star Jay White has tied the knot.

White and his partner Savanna Price became husband & wife in Florida this week. The wedding was revealed on Instagram by Savanna and her wedding photographer, Sun & Stone Photography.

White will be in action this Saturday at Impact’s Under Siege event as The Bullet Club (White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) take on Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) in ten-man tag team action.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related Instagram posts with photos below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]