A power failure at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore impacted Wednesday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” tapings.

AEW was reportedly unable to film two matches due to the failure, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. The problems began during Max Caster vs. Cheeseburger, and continued as Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue began.

An area of the set went dark during Caster vs. Cheeseburger, with fans on social media joking that Cheeseburger’s massive pop caused the power to go out. The Caster vs. Cheeseburger match was filmed, but it was then announced that Blue vs. Rose was for the live crowd only, as a dark match, because they were unable to tape it due to the power failure. Fans on Twitter also noted that there were audio/video issues during Caster vs. Cheeseburger.

Crews were able to fix the power issue before Dynamite hit the air at 8pm ET, not long after the issues began during the Caster vs. Cheeseburger match.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto was to be taped as the Elevation main event, but they had to tape it later on in the night, after Dynamite, and when they taped Rampage.

For those who missed it, you can click here for our spoiler report on the Elevation tapings.

In the house for tonight’s #AEW show in Baltimore. Justin Roberts informed the crowd that this match between Skye Blue & Nyla Rose & whatever else is left between now & 8PM is not being filmed and is “just for Baltimore!” #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1KgSYSQa89 — The Wrestling Life Podcast (@TWL_Podcast) May 4, 2022

Apparently there will be one more match being taped or not being taped AFTER Rampage, seems like they’re calling some audibles due to tech issues — Tom Feely (@omgitsfeely) May 4, 2022

