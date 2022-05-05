The May 9 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping, courtesy of Ryan Schultz:

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10 and Alan “5” Angels defeated Josh Fuller, Ryan Mooney and two other enhancement talents

* Abadon defeated Emi Sakura

* Peter Avalon defeated Sonny Kiss

* John Silver defeated the debuting Tony Deppen

* Max Caster defeated Cheeseburger

* Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue (this was only for the live crowd and not for the episode)

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

